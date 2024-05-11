MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

MV Oil Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MVO traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.56. The stock had a trading volume of 67,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,309. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.80. MV Oil Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $13.95.

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.56 million during the quarter.

MV Oil Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MV Oil Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.81%. MV Oil Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in MV Oil Trust by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in MV Oil Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 67,103 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MV Oil Trust during the first quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MV Oil Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,269,000. 3.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MV Oil Trust Company Profile

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds term net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. MV Oil Trust was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

