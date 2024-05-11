NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. NaaS Technology had a negative return on equity of 445.88% and a negative net margin of 376.49%. The company had revenue of $13.33 million for the quarter.

NaaS Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NaaS Technology stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.81. 1,396,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,879. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1.63. NaaS Technology has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $8.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.14.

About NaaS Technology

NaaS Technology Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. The company offers online EV charging solutions, including mobility connectivity services through Kuaidian; SaaS products, such as traffic support and management, marketing, payment, chargers' management, order management, load management, and membership management.

