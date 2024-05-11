National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded National Fuel Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

NFG stock traded up $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $57.11. 532,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,907. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.03 and a 200-day moving average of $50.96. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $45.32 and a twelve month high of $57.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.38. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $629.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. National Fuel Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

Institutional Trading of National Fuel Gas

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 166.4% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 123.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the first quarter valued at $46,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Featured Stories

