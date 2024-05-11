National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.500-0.650 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.0 billion-$2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.0 billion. National Vision also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.50-0.65 EPS.

EYE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on National Vision from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on National Vision from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, National Vision presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

EYE traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,385,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,676. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.74. National Vision has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $27.02.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. National Vision had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $506.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that National Vision will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

