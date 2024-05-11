Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Natural Alternatives International from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Natural Alternatives International Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NAII traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.67. 5,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,060. Natural Alternatives International has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $7.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 4.06.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 4.70%.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

