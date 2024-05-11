Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITT) Short Interest Update

Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,900 shares, a drop of 63.1% from the April 15th total of 230,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Nauticus Robotics Stock Performance

Shares of Nauticus Robotics stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.15. 582,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,855. The company has a market cap of $9.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.66. Nauticus Robotics has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $2.55.

Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nauticus Robotics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Nauticus Robotics news, CEO John W. Gibson, Jr. sold 352,475 shares of Nauticus Robotics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.19, for a total transaction of $66,970.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 615,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,907.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nauticus Robotics stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITT – Free Report) by 109.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 241,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,460 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.49% of Nauticus Robotics worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Nauticus Robotics Company Profile

Nauticus Robotics, Inc develops and provides ocean robots, software, and services to the ocean industry. The company offers Aquanaut, an autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) with sensor suite, which provides capability to observe and inspect subsea assets or other subsea features; and Argonaut, a derivative product of the Aquanaut that is used for non-industrial and government applications.

