Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITT) Short Interest Update

Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,900 shares, a drop of 63.1% from the April 15th total of 230,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Nauticus Robotics Stock Performance
Shares of Nauticus Robotics stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.15. 582,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,855. The company has a market cap of $9.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.66. Nauticus Robotics has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $2.55.
Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling at Nauticus Robotics
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nauticus Robotics stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITT – Free Report) by 109.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 241,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,460 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.49% of Nauticus Robotics worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.50% of the company’s stock.
Nauticus Robotics Company Profile
Nauticus Robotics, Inc develops and provides ocean robots, software, and services to the ocean industry. The company offers Aquanaut, an autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) with sensor suite, which provides capability to observe and inspect subsea assets or other subsea features; and Argonaut, a derivative product of the Aquanaut that is used for non-industrial and government applications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nauticus Robotics
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Why Invest in 5G Stocks
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Nauticus Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nauticus Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.