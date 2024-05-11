Needham & Company LLC Lowers AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Price Target to $14.00

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AUDC. StockNews.com raised AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AudioCodes from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AUDC

AudioCodes Price Performance

Shares of AudioCodes stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.94. The stock had a trading volume of 59,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,681. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.70. AudioCodes has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45. The firm has a market cap of $301.38 million, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.84.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $63.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.18 million. AudioCodes had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 9.66%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AudioCodes will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AudioCodes by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,423 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AudioCodes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 236.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 780,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 548,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AudioCodes in the third quarter worth $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace worldwide. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, hosted business services, Voice.AI, and service provider businesses. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.