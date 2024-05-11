Needham & Company LLC Trims EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Target Price to $210.00

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $350.00 to $210.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Scotiabank downgraded EPAM Systems from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $315.00 to $265.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $292.31.

EPAM Systems stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $183.40. 1,891,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,899. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $266.12 and its 200 day moving average is $272.87. EPAM Systems has a 52-week low of $180.28 and a 52-week high of $317.50.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $2,416,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,050.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $2,416,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,050.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,637,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,707,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,820 shares of company stock worth $5,101,117 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the third quarter worth about $215,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 5.8% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,611,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

