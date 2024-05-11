NeueHealth, Inc. (NYSE:NEUE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

NeueHealth, Inc. (NYSE:NEUE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a drop of 49.5% from the April 15th total of 42,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

NeueHealth Stock Performance

Shares of NeueHealth stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $6.16. The stock had a trading volume of 22,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,343. The firm has a market cap of $50.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.70. NeueHealth has a one year low of $4.94 and a one year high of $26.95.

NeueHealth (NYSE:NEUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $20.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $292.87 million during the quarter. NeueHealth had a negative return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 89.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NeueHealth will post -10.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other NeueHealth news, CEO George Lawrence Mikan III sold 4,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total value of $36,277.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,328.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold 28,100 shares of company stock valued at $230,365 over the last quarter. Insiders own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NeueHealth from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

About NeueHealth

NeueHealth, Inc, a healthcare company, provides various healthcare services for health consumers, providers, and payors in the United States. It operates through two segments: NeueCare and NeueSolutions. The NeueCare segment delivers healthcare services to ACA marketplace, medicare, and medicaid through owned and affiliated clinics.

Featured Articles

