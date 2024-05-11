NeueHealth, Inc. (NYSE:NEUE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

NeueHealth, Inc. (NYSE:NEUE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a drop of 49.5% from the April 15th total of 42,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
NeueHealth Stock Performance
Shares of NeueHealth stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $6.16. The stock had a trading volume of 22,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,343. The firm has a market cap of $50.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.70. NeueHealth has a one year low of $4.94 and a one year high of $26.95.
NeueHealth (NYSE:NEUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $20.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $292.87 million during the quarter. NeueHealth had a negative return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 89.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NeueHealth will post -10.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NeueHealth from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.
About NeueHealth
NeueHealth, Inc, a healthcare company, provides various healthcare services for health consumers, providers, and payors in the United States. It operates through two segments: NeueCare and NeueSolutions. The NeueCare segment delivers healthcare services to ACA marketplace, medicare, and medicaid through owned and affiliated clinics.
