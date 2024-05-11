NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NPCE. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NeuroPace from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NeuroPace from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Get NeuroPace alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NeuroPace

NeuroPace Stock Up 6.6 %

NPCE stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,894. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.55 million, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. NeuroPace has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $18.15.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.10. NeuroPace had a negative return on equity of 173.62% and a negative net margin of 45.61%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.74 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NeuroPace will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at NeuroPace

In other NeuroPace news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 461,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $6,692,916.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,542,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,324,565.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 525,345 shares of company stock worth $7,583,250. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NeuroPace

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kent Lake Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NeuroPace by 285.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 574,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after purchasing an additional 425,212 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in NeuroPace during the third quarter worth $1,378,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NeuroPace by 18.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 488,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,450,000 after acquiring an additional 75,512 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NeuroPace in the first quarter valued at $621,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroPace during the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

About NeuroPace

(Get Free Report)

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. It also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroPace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroPace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.