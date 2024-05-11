New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $594.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.97 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share.

New York Times Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NYT traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $47.98. 2,100,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,200,462. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.96. New York Times has a 52 week low of $35.06 and a 52 week high of $49.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 1.00.

In other news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 13,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $597,381.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,003,379.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Diane Brayton sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total value of $299,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,126.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 13,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $597,381.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,759 shares in the company, valued at $4,003,379.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,968. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup began coverage on New York Times in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on New York Times from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Times currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

