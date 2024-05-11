New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $594.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.97 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share.
New York Times Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of NYSE:NYT traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $47.98. 2,100,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,200,462. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.96. New York Times has a 52 week low of $35.06 and a 52 week high of $49.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 1.00.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 13,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $597,381.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,003,379.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Diane Brayton sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total value of $299,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,126.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 13,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $597,381.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,759 shares in the company, valued at $4,003,379.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,968. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Report on New York Times
About New York Times
The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than New York Times
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.