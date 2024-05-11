NiSource (NYSE:NI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $31.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $30.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

Shares of NiSource stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $28.68. 4,425,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,289,820. NiSource has a 12-month low of $22.86 and a 12-month high of $29.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.49.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 9.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts expect that NiSource will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 11,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total transaction of $297,019.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,375.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter worth about $1,049,000. HF Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at $1,559,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,281,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,024,000 after acquiring an additional 370,805 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 803,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,337,000 after purchasing an additional 128,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at $5,696,000. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

