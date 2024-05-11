NiSource (NYSE:NI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.700-1.740 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NiSource also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.70-1.74 EPS.

NiSource Trading Down 0.8 %

NiSource stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,425,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,289,820. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.49. NiSource has a twelve month low of $22.86 and a twelve month high of $29.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.49.

Get NiSource alerts:

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. NiSource had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts expect that NiSource will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NI shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded NiSource from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on NiSource from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NiSource

Insider Buying and Selling at NiSource

In other NiSource news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 11,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total transaction of $297,019.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,375.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NiSource

(Get Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.