Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Reaches New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $278.06 and last traded at $277.84, with a volume of 235392 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $271.00.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.00.

Nordson Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $266.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.77 million. Nordson had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Nordson during the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nordson by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,122,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,680,769,000 after acquiring an additional 52,443 shares during the last quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nordson during the 1st quarter valued at $2,745,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in Nordson by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 39,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,899,000 after acquiring an additional 18,277 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Further Reading

