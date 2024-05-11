Northwest Financial Advisors Invests $1.10 Million in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 0.9% of Northwest Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $258.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,922,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,177,777. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $254.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.66. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $202.44 and a one year high of $261.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

