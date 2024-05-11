Northwest Financial Advisors Makes New Investment in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,810,000. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 3.2% of Northwest Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.0% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of QQQ traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $442.06. 27,116,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,250,624. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $436.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $414.97. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $322.94 and a 52 week high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

