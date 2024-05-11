Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock Holdings Increased by Monaco Asset Management SAM

Monaco Asset Management SAM increased its stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) by 123.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,149 shares during the quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM owned about 0.06% of Novavax worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 9.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,551,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,633,000 after acquiring an additional 978,873 shares in the last quarter. Shah Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 7,780,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,348,000 after buying an additional 1,450,000 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Novavax by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,111,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after buying an additional 145,350 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Novavax by 7.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 703,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,092,000 after acquiring an additional 51,274 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in Novavax by 20.7% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 647,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 111,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX traded up $4.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.88. The stock had a trading volume of 169,424,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,880,014. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.73 and its 200-day moving average is $5.00. Novavax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $93.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.32 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.41) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Novavax from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novavax from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Novavax from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novavax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Novavax Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

