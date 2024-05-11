Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $93.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.32 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.41) EPS. Novavax updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX traded up $4.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.88. 169,424,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,880,014. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.63. Novavax has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

NVAX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Novavax from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Novavax from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Novavax from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

