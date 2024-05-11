Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Issues Earnings Results

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Nu Skin Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $417.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

NYSE NUS traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $13.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,335,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,180. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.83. Nu Skin Enterprises has a one year low of $11.73 and a one year high of $37.78. The stock has a market cap of $653.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is -399.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NUS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $15.50 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

Featured Articles

