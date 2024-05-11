Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Price Target Lowered to $12.50 at DA Davidson

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from $15.50 to $12.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $13.22. 1,335,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,180. The company has a market capitalization of $653.33 million, a P/E ratio of -220.63 and a beta of 1.13. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52 week low of $11.73 and a 52 week high of $37.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $417.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.55 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is -399.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 767,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,277,000 after purchasing an additional 47,847 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

