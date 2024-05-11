Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL) Issues Earnings Results

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $51.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.60 million. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 51.98%.
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSE NCDL traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.44. The company had a trading volume of 97,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,582. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.43. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.32%.
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Company Profile
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.
