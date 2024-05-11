NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $213.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.42 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.39%. NV5 Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. NV5 Global updated its FY24 guidance to $5.05-5.11 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.050-5.110 EPS.

NV5 Global Price Performance

NV5 Global stock opened at $96.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.05. NV5 Global has a 1 year low of $88.56 and a 1 year high of $119.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NVEE shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target (up previously from $121.00) on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut NV5 Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Donald C. Alford sold 2,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $244,744.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,542 shares in the company, valued at $352,535.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Donald C. Alford sold 1,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total value of $100,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,541 shares in the company, valued at $254,404.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald C. Alford sold 2,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $244,744.27. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,535.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

