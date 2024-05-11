ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.59 EPS

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.59), Briefing.com reports. ODP had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. ODP updated its FY24 guidance to $6.30-6.60 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 6.300-6.600 EPS.

ODP Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ODP opened at $40.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.82 and a 200-day moving average of $50.62. ODP has a one year low of $39.36 and a one year high of $58.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ODP. TheStreet downgraded shares of ODP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ODP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at ODP

In other news, CFO Diego Anthony Scaglione sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,285,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

ODP declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 48.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About ODP

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

Further Reading

