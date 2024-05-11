Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13, Zacks reports. Oportun Financial had a negative net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $250.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.70) earnings per share. Oportun Financial updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Oportun Financial Price Performance

Oportun Financial stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.42. The company had a trading volume of 826,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,866. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average is $3.39. Oportun Financial has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $7.73.

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OPRT. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Oportun Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. The company offers personal loans and credit cards. It serves customers through online and over the phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.