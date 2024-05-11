OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.580-0.620 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $510.0 million-$530.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $520.1 million.

OppFi Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of OPFI stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,464. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.33. OppFi has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $5.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.87 million, a PE ratio of 50.68 and a beta of 1.12.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. OppFi had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The business had revenue of $132.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OppFi will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of OppFi in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

