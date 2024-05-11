Orange (EPA:ORA) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.78

Orange S.A. (EPA:ORA – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €10.78 ($11.59) and traded as low as €10.47 ($11.25). Orange shares last traded at €10.52 ($11.31), with a volume of 5,380,105 shares traded.
Orange Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €10.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is €10.78.
Orange Company Profile
Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; Orange business; Totem; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.
