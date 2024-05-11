OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04, Briefing.com reports. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $54.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. OraSure Technologies updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

OraSure Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of OraSure Technologies stock opened at $4.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $371.84 million, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.23. OraSure Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $8.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on OSUR shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.38.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

