Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Announces Earnings Results

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, RTT News reports. Overseas Shipholding Group had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The firm had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter.
OSG stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.72. The stock had a trading volume of 651,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,395. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.67. Overseas Shipholding Group has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.60 million, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.39.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Overseas Shipholding Group’s dividend payout ratio is 31.17%.
Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels in the United States. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil, petroleum, and renewable transportation fuels in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.5 million deadweight tons.
