Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) Announces Earnings Results

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, RTT News reports. Overseas Shipholding Group had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The firm had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter.

Overseas Shipholding Group Price Performance

OSG stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.72. The stock had a trading volume of 651,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,395. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.67. Overseas Shipholding Group has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.60 million, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.39.

Get Overseas Shipholding Group alerts:

Overseas Shipholding Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Overseas Shipholding Group’s dividend payout ratio is 31.17%.

Insider Transactions at Overseas Shipholding Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Overseas Shipholding Group news, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $302,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,352,388 shares in the company, valued at $14,231,947.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 50,000 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $302,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,352,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,231,947.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 20,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $121,615.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,537,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,172,109.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,337 shares of company stock valued at $738,115. Company insiders own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Overseas Shipholding Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Overseas Shipholding Group

About Overseas Shipholding Group

(Get Free Report)

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels in the United States. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil, petroleum, and renewable transportation fuels in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.5 million deadweight tons.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.