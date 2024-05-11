Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Posts Earnings Results

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of ($0.13) million during the quarter.

Oxbridge Re Stock Performance

Oxbridge Re stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,532. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.09. Oxbridge Re has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.

