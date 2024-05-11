Oxen Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.71 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 11th. Oxen has a total market cap of $9.71 million and $7,015.48 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000234 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Oxen has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,102.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $431.91 or 0.00706858 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.36 or 0.00133153 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00009582 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00043331 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.71 or 0.00064993 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.75 or 0.00213991 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.36 or 0.00102055 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 67,859,783 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

