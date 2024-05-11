Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OXSQG) Short Interest Down 53.1% in April

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OXSQG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 53.1% from the April 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OXSQG remained flat at $22.54 on Friday. 21 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,255. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.52. Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.24.

Get Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 alerts:

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3438 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital Corp. 5.50% Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.