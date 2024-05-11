Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ECOW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ECOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 96.2% from the April 15th total of 76,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ECOW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned approximately 0.50% of Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.46. 21,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,156. Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $21.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.94 million, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.87.

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF Announces Dividend

About Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (ECOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of large- and mid-cap emerging market companies. ECOW was launched on May 2, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

