Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) Shares Sold by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,992 shares during the period. Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF makes up about 1.4% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Calton & Associates Inc. owned 0.20% of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF worth $3,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:GCOW traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.04. The company had a trading volume of 332,939 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.63.

About Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

