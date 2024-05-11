Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $21.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Paycor HCM from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Paycor HCM from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Paycor HCM from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.53.

Paycor HCM Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYCR traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,769,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,313. Paycor HCM has a fifty-two week low of $13.92 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.78.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $159.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.49 million. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 2.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that Paycor HCM will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Paycor HCM

In other Paycor HCM news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $29,001.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,414.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Paycor HCM news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $29,001.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,414.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $27,596.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Paycor HCM by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 40,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 42,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

Further Reading

