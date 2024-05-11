Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at JMP Securities from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 106.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Paycor HCM from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.53.

NASDAQ PYCR traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,769,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,313. Paycor HCM has a 1-year low of $13.92 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.78.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $159.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.49 million. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 2.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paycor HCM will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,577 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $29,001.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,414.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Paycor HCM news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $29,001.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,414.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $27,596.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PYCR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,884,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,844,000 after acquiring an additional 710,370 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 38.9% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,657,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,020 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,228,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,471,000 after buying an additional 545,984 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Paycor HCM by 2.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,214,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,384,000 after buying an additional 79,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,068,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,045,000 after purchasing an additional 215,084 shares during the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

