PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $318,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 572.8% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 52,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,835,000 after acquiring an additional 44,286 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $734,000. Finally, Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc grew its position in PepsiCo by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 26,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.79. 4,201,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,119,747. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $247.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price target on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.42.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

