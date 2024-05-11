Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Stake Boosted by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,782 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Perrigo worth $7,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRGO. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,447,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,107,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,628,000 after buying an additional 37,758 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo during the third quarter worth approximately $2,006,000. abrdn plc bought a new position in Perrigo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,422,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Perrigo by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 46,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 22,354 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Perrigo from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Perrigo from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Perrigo Stock Down 1.0 %

Perrigo stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.71. 782,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,947. Perrigo Company plc has a 1-year low of $25.77 and a 1-year high of $40.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -438.71 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. Perrigo’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is -1,571.43%.

Insider Transactions at Perrigo

In other news, EVP Robert Willis acquired 6,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.87 per share, for a total transaction of $155,220.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,466.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Perrigo news, EVP Robert Willis acquired 6,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.87 per share, with a total value of $155,220.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 25,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,466.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alison Ives bought 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.26 per share, for a total transaction of $67,877.40. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,485.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 17,990 shares of company stock worth $475,227. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Perrigo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

Featured Stories

