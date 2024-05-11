Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Shares Purchased by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 184.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,335 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,874,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,481,000 after purchasing an additional 186,651 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,872,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,308,000 after acquiring an additional 145,078 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2,331.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 137,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 131,558 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 392,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,169,000 after acquiring an additional 116,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,207,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,663,000 after purchasing an additional 99,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on PECO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho raised shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Down 1.0 %

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.89. The stock had a trading volume of 392,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,225. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.85 and a 52-week high of $37.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 71.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.94.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 254.35%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

