PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,900 shares, a decline of 59.4% from the April 15th total of 142,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 175,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAXS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 14,509 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 182,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 231,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after buying an additional 5,549 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 824,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,443,000 after buying an additional 63,925 shares during the last quarter.

Get PIMCO Access Income Fund alerts:

PIMCO Access Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PAXS traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.68. 100,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,141. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.77. PIMCO Access Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.57 and a 52-week high of $16.30.

PIMCO Access Income Fund Cuts Dividend

PIMCO Access Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.149 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.40%.

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO Access Income Fund is close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed instruments, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds, floating-rate income-producing securities with varying maturities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Access Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Access Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.