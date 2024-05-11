Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.06), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $13.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.90 million. Pineapple Energy had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 14.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS.
Pineapple Energy Trading Down 17.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PEGY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.06. 33,366,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,701,320. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.35. Pineapple Energy has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $1.73.
About Pineapple Energy
