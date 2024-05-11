Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.06), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $13.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.90 million. Pineapple Energy had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 14.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS.

Pineapple Energy Trading Down 17.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.06. 33,366,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,701,320. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.35. Pineapple Energy has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $1.73.

About Pineapple Energy

Pineapple Energy Inc engages in the sale, design, and installation of photovoltaic solar energy systems and battery storage systems in the United States. Its brand portfolio includes SUNation, Hawaii Energy Connection, E-Gear, Sungevity, and Horizon Solar Power. The company develops and manufactures energy management software and hardware, such as energy management control devices on solar systems that are paired with batteries.

