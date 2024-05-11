Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a drop of 47.9% from the April 15th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Piraeus Financial Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BPIRY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.18. 10,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,765. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.78. Piraeus Financial has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $4.65.
Piraeus Financial Company Profile
