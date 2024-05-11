Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a drop of 47.9% from the April 15th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Piraeus Financial Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BPIRY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.18. 10,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,765. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.78. Piraeus Financial has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $4.65.

Piraeus Financial Company Profile

Piraeus Financial Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Greece and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets, Other, and NPE Management Unit segments. The company offers saving, current, term, blocked, guaranteed, and other deposits; retail lending products, such as mortgages, consumer, personal, and other retail loans, as well as credit cards; and corporate lending for large corporations, small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as for public sectors.

