Platinum Eagle Acquisition (OTCMKTS:EAGLU) Trading 1% Higher

Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EAGLU – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.30 and last traded at $10.30. 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 9,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

Platinum Eagle Acquisition Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.30.

Platinum Eagle Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silver Eagle Acquisition Corp. is a United States-based blank check company. The Company’s management seeks to identify and combine with businesses in the media and entertainment industries s, although the Company may pursue business combination opportunities in other sectors. The Company was formed for the purpose of acquiring, through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination, one or more operating businesses or assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Platinum Eagle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Platinum Eagle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.