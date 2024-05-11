Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target Increased to C$42.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Free Report) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on POW. Desjardins increased their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Securities lowered shares of Power Co. of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Power Co. of Canada has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$42.70.

Power Co. of Canada Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TSE POW traded down C$0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$40.12. 1,949,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,913,522. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$37.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$37.61. Power Co. of Canada has a 1 year low of C$32.33 and a 1 year high of C$40.59. The company has a quick ratio of 107.64, a current ratio of 23.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.75. The stock has a market cap of C$23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The financial services provider reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$21.37 billion for the quarter. Power Co. of Canada had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 8.94%. On average, research analysts expect that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.5329341 earnings per share for the current year.

Power Co. of Canada Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Power Co. of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 65.60%.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, health and dental, disability, critical illness, and creditor insurance; accidental death and dismemberment; retirement savings and income and annuity products; and life assurance, pension, and investment products to individuals and small business owners.

