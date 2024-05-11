Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target Raised to C$43.00 at CIBC

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Free Report) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on POW. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Securities cut Power Co. of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$42.70.

Power Co. of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of TSE POW traded down C$0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$40.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,949,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,913,522. The stock has a market cap of C$23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$37.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$37.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.75, a current ratio of 23.47 and a quick ratio of 107.64. Power Co. of Canada has a 12 month low of C$32.33 and a 12 month high of C$40.59.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The financial services provider reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$21.37 billion during the quarter. Power Co. of Canada had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 8.94%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.5329341 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.60%.

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, health and dental, disability, critical illness, and creditor insurance; accidental death and dismemberment; retirement savings and income and annuity products; and life assurance, pension, and investment products to individuals and small business owners.

