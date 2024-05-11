PPL (NYSE:PPL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPL (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PPL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PPL has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.27.

Shares of PPL stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.14. 6,997,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,675,239. The stock has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.54. PPL has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $29.32.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 8.80%. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that PPL will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. PPL’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of PPL by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 16,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 46,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 77,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in PPL by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 19,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

