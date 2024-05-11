Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.39, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 2.45%. Primoris Services’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Primoris Services updated its FY24 guidance to $3.05-3.25 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.050-3.250 EPS.

Primoris Services Stock Performance

Primoris Services stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.24. The company had a trading volume of 676,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.84 and a 200 day moving average of $36.88. Primoris Services has a one year low of $23.70 and a one year high of $52.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.14.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 9.06%.

In other news, Director David Lee King sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $101,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,839.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Travis L. Stricker sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director David Lee King sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $101,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,839.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,040,125 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRIM. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Primoris Services from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $44.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Primoris Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Primoris Services from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

