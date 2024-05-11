Principal Securities Inc. Acquires New Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 130,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,936,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 203,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,475,000 after acquiring an additional 22,221 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 11,906 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $514,000. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,043,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,523,507. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.41 and a 200-day moving average of $75.73. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $80.82. The firm has a market cap of $55.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.77.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

