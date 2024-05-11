Principal Securities Inc. Acquires New Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 39,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,409,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 75,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $8,220,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.5% during the third quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 9,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 142,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,171,000 after acquiring an additional 19,454 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NEE. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.93.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.79. The company had a trading volume of 12,045,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,862,291. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.40 and a 200-day moving average of $60.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $151.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.50. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $78.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

