Principal Securities Inc. Buys New Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 60,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Altria Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 814,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,433 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth about $2,450,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Altria Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $44.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,159,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,854,246. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $46.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.54. The company has a market capitalization of $77.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 222.80% and a net margin of 34.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.01%.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $988,303.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,624,665.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

