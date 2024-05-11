Principal Securities Inc. Invests $12.24 Million in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 52,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,241,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $245.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,193. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $242.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.43. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $250.41. The firm has a market cap of $63.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

